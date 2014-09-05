Step-by-step Guide To Red Dragon Island In Poptropica

All of us desire to travel everywhere in poptropica help the world. So it will be amazing if we've our own time machine, you will go for so many areas anytime you want, and less fare...sounds awesome. Here certainly you can have it experience by means of the magic tree house, to travel now to Japan and enjoy every part of it. Read on to get the entire cheats for Red Dragon Island

Getting Started:

Run till you see a tire swing near a tree, following the mansion, when you arrive on the island.



Wherein the tire swing says, click it Enter. A white magic sparkle will fly passing the roof, then Jack and Annie will run to the tree house.



You'll certainly will cut the rope, and go to the tree. Then bring the tire along to the left along with you. Keep pushing the tire in the left till you find Jack's eyeglass to the earth that is near the tree where the tree house is located.



Pick up the eyeglasses, subsequently using the tire, hop on it to climb in the hanging ladder.



When you go into the tree house, you'll meet with Jack and Annie. Get the eyeglasses in your back pack and present it.



Walk to the left and pick up the big blue book which will be the Frog Creek Pennsylvania. Home Town USA book.



Next, you'll ask Annie how the tree house works and talk with her, she'll tell you first to get the book that is pink on her right which is the A Journey to Japan that is old. Pick up the publication and use it and say the magic words "I wish we're able to go there". Your wish is likely to be allowed. Hold tight for you'll travel to ancient Japan.

Journey to Edo Japan

The Magic tree house functions just like a traveling machine. It'll move rapidly into the air and be amazed! You're in Japan! Cool ride! You three will appear outside. Jack and Annie already wear their kimonos.



Jack will provide you with a Magic amulet which you may use to come back to the magic tree house anytime. You will be left by them and tells you to locate your kimono; but you will going to follow them to the left.



On your way, you'll meet with two samurai guards, when you click on them they'll detain you. You 'll be brought by them on prison, and there is no way out. But remember you have your magic amulet, thus get it on your back pack and in split seconds you're back on the magic tree house.



Leave the tree house and run to the left again. Go in the Bonsai Trees shop which is now open. You will meet a girl whom you may talk about kimono. Subsequently she'll head to the closet and certainly will give you a kimono you would like. Only choose what colour you have like and wear it to experience wearing Japan national costume. You'll locate a passport on the pocket; I guess an illegal alien not you anymore, after wearing it.



Since you appear to be a citizen and already possess the passport, it is possible to pass the guards. Go to the left to enter your next location.



When you arrive, you will see that Jack and Annie happen to be arrested by the samurai guards for they do not have passport. You've got to rescue Annie and Jack, so it's the time to show off some Ninja moves.



After you pass in the bridge, you'll meet a man using a hat in front of a seafood shop that is fresh. You will talk to the man and he'll let you know that you must caught a kappa using a rotten fish for you yourself to go in.



Walk a bit left, and you will start to see the green rotten fish in the stone staircase, go up and pick up it. Then continue to go upstairs and enter the citadel.



Regrettably a soldier doesn't understand although you'll meet him wherein you'll ask for the ninja master. When you're underneath the dragon head statue hanging on wall so you go to the right, a sheet of paper will be thrown away. That is a parchment. When you analyze it, you will visit a letter from Annie saying that you have to discover the Ninja master to rescue them since they are now captives of the Shogun kept on that area. Go down and leave the spot. Afterward go all the approach till you discover the Bag of Mortar. You will see a home should you continue to go left. Go inside.



You will meet an old man whom you'll ask concerning the Ninja master, he'll tell you Ninja master Basho is simply buying eggs in town.



Leave the area and run back to the right till you see a samurai guard with five people in a line, they want to find the fish thief. You'll offer him help. You'll have an endeavor wherein you'll arrange the suspects in a correct sequence. First you will switch the place of the 4th man and the 5th woman without eyeglasses with moustache. Then exchange that 4th woman's position to the 1st girl on the front line. Then place the 3rd man to the fourth row, the man with eyeglasses and moustache without you simply solve the case and eyeglasses will weep.



The samurai guard gives you a betting slip on a sumo match as a return. Go the right till you get to the bridge. Take advantage of your bag of mortar to assist the bridge is fixed by the people. You just need to put the crumble pieces around the bottom in the two walls of bridge. It's just like a jigsaw puzzle, bits might be set aside on the background, then try the other bits, they are not incorrect if they glow and then will attach.



A sumo wrestler will run and he'll lose something, after repairing the bridge.



Go ahead of time and pick it up, you now have your Bonsai scissors. Walk a bit right and go down the bridge.



You go to the left till you see a fisherman. Get your rotten fish on your backpack and you will have your second task, to catch the kappa.



The kappa fish is catchy so you have so that he'll enter the center hole wherever your internet is positioned to block all possible passages of it. Plan the bee hive to obstruct the tree hole, light the lantern as well as the camp fire as well. Shove the big stone to block additionally one other hole to the right, on the pond put the frog on the lily pads when you began putting your rotten fish bait on the net. Give the kappa to the fisherman and return to the Bonsai Tree shop to the right side.



You'll use your bonsai scissors to trim one of the bonsai trees; it should fit the picture correctly. The man enters the store will purchase that bonsai tree you cut and will give the sumo champion it, Yokozuna. Way Out go to the left in the Sumo Arena and the place (after fish market, continue until you're in the next zone then climb up the stone staircase to go). Go to upper left and enter the doorway.



Walk to the right and you'll meet Yokozuna's supervisor, you will help them duplicate the Kanji symbols on the cards for his supporters. Once done, you go to right, talk to the sumo challenger to take his position because he is already frightened.



The champ will now leap to the ring, prepare for your own fight. Yokozuna will attempt to push you out of the ring, you must jump over him when he runs towards you when he stomps his foot, and jump. The champion will get angry and his face will turn reddish, when you avoid all of these three times in a row. The champion will charge at you, you will want to leap making the ring side fall outside of the ring, if you're near him and you also win.



The nearby soldiers who lost their cash will come to you as well as for your passport and ask will challenge you. Then the old man will come which is the true Ninja master, Basho. He 'll be followed by you'll about the lake house you'll have your ninja training.

NINJA Training

To begin with , you will have your ninja clothing. Get card is customized by the on your backpack.



Next, Basho will coach you on how you can work with the SHUKO, which are the hand-held claws that allows you leap from walls which are also attached on your hands at all times and to cling. After having the red ribbon on the tree after the cherry blossom tree, you will move about the following job.



Since the shuko are consistently equipped, you are able to place additional tools in the menu at the bottom left corner of the screen.



Additional tools are the throwing stars and smoke bombs; use the space bar to throw them in the direction. Another is the bo staff, should you exploit the spacebar while standing you'll develop a defensive spin. But while running, if you employ it, you will jump in the air. The quicker you run, the larger the vault. One more is the grapping hook, utilize it on any metal rings, merely click the ring to start swinging, then click to release. Last is the ninja eye/vision which enables you to magnify a scene, operates just like a telescope (use the spacebar to activate this as well).



After mastering the ninja tools, you are final training will soon be repairing the stone wall near Basho's hut.

Rescuing Jack and Annie

Go back to the right till you get to the citadel where Annie and Jack being held, now proceed to the right and start climbing the stone wall using your shuko (claws). Avoid to be hit by the logs, instead jump over them to utilize them as a step close to the top.



When you're on top, you'll be able to employ your ninja eyesight to test the surrounding and see some enemies. Go down then use your smoke bombs on the Shogun soldier you'll strike. Climb up the wall.



As you go through the chamber, use your ninja eyesight to check on the place. You can throw your star on any lamp openings; use the smoke bombs to blind the guards and the grapping hook on alloy bands to swing. You must get the key in each chamber to leave the door and must accumulate the three haiku verse to get the password for the next chamber. Consistently use your ninja vision to test the location of the stuff you must accumulate and to be prepared in the Shogun's soldiers.



He'll turn up to get a fight because he got the key for Jack and Annie's cage, but it is possible to merely throw up a star in the rope to make it fall on the floor and release them, when you reach the shogun chamber. The shogun will use the wand he gets from Jack and Annie, however just to release the red dragon's fury. The dragon throws fire up; eventually the shogun will give the wand to you.



The wand jump onto the blue Cloud dragon and will bring you to the Cloud dragon that is on top of Mount Fuji, so climb up the mountain.

Closing Dragon Battle (Cloud Dragon versus Red Dragon)

You will need to fly the Cloud dragon behind the Red dragon that spews out fire to the buildings of city. Use the water from the Cloud dragon to turn off it. If you can to weaken Red dragon you have to get close to the it and hit its head with water. Also, you need to turn the Red dragon completely red before it combusts all to the last building. This really is the amount that is challenging because of both of these challenges: you need to fly in the clouds to refill your water and second is the red dragon dives away from your view making it harder to follow.



Luckily, there is a simple mode you can look at if you are unable to win in the challenging mode which removes the two challenges to the fight.



Basho and Shogun will be reunited, who both trained as samurai, when you conquer the dragon. Shogun will likely be sorry for his actions that are horrible.



Utilize the magic amulet then make use of the Frog Creek Pennsylvania, and to go back in the tree house. Home Town USA novel, to return in the woods where the magic journey began. Just say the magic words, "I wish we could go there".



Now the three of you're back on Frog Creek, PA. Annie will give the island medallion to you.