A Complete Guide To Skullduggery Island In Poptropica

Skullduggery Island is the most recent island on Poptropica, a popular online video game. It has been available for paid members of Poptropica in early access and will be released to everyone on June 17 2010. It is the longest and most in-depth island in Poptropica so far. Keep reading for all the Poptropica cheats for Skullduggery Island

Use the island map while traveling by balloon to go to Skullduggery and then jump down to arrive at the starting point, named Fort Ridley. For the first part of the island, you will collect items that lead to other items and clues. As soon as you complete this part, you'll receive your 1st sailing vessel and can check out a few other islands.

When you arrive, run all the way up right and go to the next area which is just over the wood bridge. On the far side, climb down into the stream and go left to get the Doubloon from the sand.

Return up and over the bridge to the left. Next run over to the General Store and make use of the doubloon within your backpack to purchase a bag of chicken feed from the person inside.

Go outside and locate the guy with the chickens and then give the bag of feed to him. He'll be so delighted that he can feed his chickens now that he will give you one of them as thanks for the feed.

Next go back over the big wooden bridge and you'll reach a place where there's corn growing although there are insects pretty much everywhere. Open your pack and click to use the chicken. It will peck on the ground and consume all the bugs. The man will be thrilled and gives you a blue candle.

Keep moving to the right and jump up the rocky hill. Then run past the house to the edge and speak with the woman standing there.

Enter the Governor's house and use the Blue Candle to reveal the missing writing on the Parchment. The guy on the left tells you to find the map pieces and chase away Captain Crawfish. He says he'll give you the final key to uncover the treasure once you do that.

Go back to the Fort and use the telescope at the top, where you will see a small raft. Signal the raft using the Broken Mirror, and it will dock.

A man will walk out onto the pier to meet you. He is the husband of the woman you talked to near the ocean. He gives you his ship, which is now crewed by a cabin boy and the old sailor from the fort.

Aboard your raft, embark and sail to Dragon Cove, up and to the left of Fort Ridley. As you move from place to place in your boat, try to stay far away from sea creatures, pirate ships, and thunder clouds because they will all damage your ship. If you see salvage floating in the water, try to get it for extra doubloons and goods.

You'll soon arrive at Dragon Cove. Click on the dock and disembark. To find the map piece, go to the water's edge and stand on the sunken statue to reveal a Mallet. Push the old fisherman all the way to the right, and hit the giant Bell Gong with the mallet. The sound of the gong will make the fish jump out of the water and onto the fisherman's hook. He will give you a piece of the map which he found in the fish's mouth. You cannot immediately afford a new ship, or the services of the Shipwright, who can repair damage while underway. New crew members and upgraded ships cost thousands of doubloons and you need to earn more before you can start upgrading or adding to the crew. Visit the trading post and purchase all of the Silk from the trader that you are able to. If you have any Spice, sell it here.

Now get back on your ship and sail for Bouffant Bay, the island in the top-right corner of the map. If you see any salvage along the way, stop to pick it up, but be sure to avoid the sea monsters and pirates.

The guy here when you arrive on the pier provides you with a little clue in regards to the hidden map part on this island. Walk a bit over to the right and go to the Trading Post, where you will want to sell whatever silk you have. At Bouffant Bay, the best cargo to purchase is Medicine, which is very inexpensive at this port. Now we're off to find the map piece. First, walk to the right until you arrive at a house with the hanging baskets. Hop up and knock the third basket (on the right), then the first basket (on the left) and then the second basket (in the middle). The map piece will appear. If you go inside Willard's Warehouse to the left, you can find the Cargo Master crew member. When he is with you, your ship can carry 50% more cargo than without him. You probably can't afford to hire him right now. Don't forget to make sure you bought the Medicine cargo from the trading post because you'll want to sell it at the next port.

Sail to Parrot Port, directly below. When you arrive, go to the Trading Post and sell all your cargo. Don't purchase anything here because everything is too expensive. Go inside the Pub. You'll find the Navigator here, who you can hire later on if you like. She makes your ship go faster, which can be helpful when trying to escape monsters and pirate ships. Upstairs on the left side of the pub you'll find a cracker. Go get it. Leave the pub and go back to the Trading Post, where you'll see a parrot. The parrot says to, "Jump in the sea and then come and find me." Go back to your boat and swim in the ocean, then find the parrot on the window sill of one of the buildings above the Trading Post. The parrot will tell you to clog the vent and he's talking about a chimney on top of one of the other buildings over to the right. Go stand on that chimney to stop the smoke from coming out. After the smoke stops, jump into the palm tree to the right to find the parrot. He'll then tell you to find a pirate he knows in the old tower. Go to the old tower near the dock and you'll find the pirate up top. He'll tell you that if you can return the parrot to him he will give you a reward. Polly want a cracker? Look in your backpack and use the cracker. This will lure the parrot to you and when he returns, the pirate rewards you with the missing map piece.

The next stop is Golden Harbor, which is the island in the lower-right corner of the map. It's surrounded by treacherous rocks so be careful when you go and pick up any salvage you can along the way. When you go inside the bank, you can borrow doubloons which let you buy more cargo for trading and earn money quickly. The loan carries a 5% daily interest rate and needs to be paid back within twenty days. "Days" in Skullduggery advance each time you visit another port. There's also a hidden map piece in Golden Harbor and you get it by turning on three of the street lanterns in a specific pattern. You should light the 5th (far right), 3rd, 4th, 2nd, and 1st in that order. The map piece will then fall down from the archway. Once you have the map piece, go to the trading post and buy up as much grain as you can fit in your cargo hold.

Sail for the Pirate Outpost, directly left, and dock there. Sell your grain and buy Spice, which is cheap here. Go all the way up to the top of the island and you'll find a small building with a sign that says Corsair Cannonry. In the cannon shack is the Cannoneer, who you may wish to hire later. Go back outside the cannonry and jump up to the top of the mast with the pirate flag on it. There is a box here that is a cannon starter kit and it will let you fire the cannons around the island. Jump down and to the left and you'll spot a barrel of explosives. Push it down and it will drop into the water below. Jump down into the water and push the barrel to the right until it's underneath the golden tooth in the giant skull. Run back to the left and click on the cannon to fire it. The cannonball will hit the barrel of explosives, which will blow up. The explosion will shake the gold tooth and the hidden map piece will fall out.

Next, start following a trade route by returning to Dragon Cove to sell your spice. Keep going in this circular clockwise direction from port to port to build your profits so that you can purchase bigger ships and hire more crew. The Dragon - Bouffant - Parrot - Golden - Pirate route is not required, but workable. On each loop through, if you have enough money to upgrade your ship, do it at the shipbuilders. Bigger ships have bigger holds for carrying more cargo. That means you'll earn more profits very quickly.

After a while, you'll have enough money to buy the biggest ship, the Phoenix Warbird. You'll need this ship and a full crew to defeat Captain Crawfish. You'll find Captain Crawfish near Skullduggery Island in the lower left corner of the map. Sail there and wait for him to attack. Once you defeat Captain Crawfish in battle, sail back to Fort Ridley. When you arrive, go back to the house with the Governor inside. The governor will reveal the exact location of the buried treasure on Skullduggery Island and will give you a special shovel you need to dig it up.

Travel to the island and dig at the mound 6 paces right of the Black Flag. After the treasure is out of the hole, you will be surprised by Captain Crawfish and his crew, and a spy who posed as an aide to the Governor.

There's no combat here, however. Fortunately, your crew arrives just in the nick of time and captures Crawfish and his pirates. You then return to Fort Ridley to return the treasure to the island. As a reward, the Governor gives you the island medallion and you've finished the quest.