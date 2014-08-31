Poptropica Help And Tips For Mythology Island

Here is a complete guide to finishing Mythology Island in Poptropica.

The initial thing when you arrive on Main Street to do is really to go left, where you'll locate the Tree of Immortality. You need to scale it. Get to the top of the tree by bouncing on mushrooms, jumping from branch to branch, and climbing on the big snakes hanging from your tree.

Talk to the satyr and he'll tell 10 jars of honey to collect . When you've got them all, return to the satyr and he will open a secret path for you.

Walk across the satyr's secret path. Click on the branch above to knock the golden apple down.

After you decide the Golden Apple, Zeus will appear. He'll give you the Sacred Items Scroll.

Analyze the Sacred Items Scroll to learn the five items you must return to Zeus.

Jump up onto the top. Turn the switches at each juncture to drive the water to fall into the pool down below the Sphinx.

Once you've mended the acqueduct, the Uncommon Bloom will blossom next to the Sphinx.

There is above where the Sphinx is sitting a pomegranate tree. Jump up there and pick a pomegranate from the tree.

Return to Main Street and go inside the Museum of Olympus. You'll locate the Starfish stuck to the face of Poseidon's statue.

Go inside Apollo's Temple and you are able to pick up your own Reed Pipe.

When you poptropica help have the Reed Pipe, ask the statue of Euterpe to teach you a tune. Memorize the sequence of notes and repeat them to her.

Once you have learned the melody, Euterpe can give you a duplicate of the Pipe Melody to keep in your back pack.

To enter the Maze, use your Reed Pipe to play the tune you see on the door. The sequence is: Blue, Blue, Green, Yellow, Yellow, Red, Blue, Green.

You'll leave a strand of golden thread behind you, when you walk through the maze. Follow it back to your last turn if you get lost inside.

The bones puzzle is a riddle. Remove six of the bones so that the remaining bones spell the word, "Ten."

Click on the three red eyed snakes to open the gate.

After you have finished the challenges of the Labyrinth, discuss to the Minotaur to get his Ring.

Clean all three spots of graffiti off of Hades' temple. The worker will give you the Drachma.

Find the altar in the temple of Hades and put the Pomegranates there to go into the Underworld.

You will go on a short boat ride across the river. Leap and duck to stay away from the challenges.

When you're done with the boat ride, you'll find Cerebus on the shore. Put him to sleep by playing the special melody you learned on your own Reed Pipe after which take his whisker.

Go into Poseidon's Temple and put the Starfish on the altar. This takes you to Poseidon's Realm.

Aphrodite gives a brief quiz to you where you have to figure the names of many. In the event you 're having problem, you can learn them all inside the Museum of Olympus.

After you complete Aphrodite's quiz, she will provide you with the Touchscreen Mirror as a reward.

Dive down below the surface to enter the submerged labyrinth. Fill up your oxygen meter by swimming into bubbles.

Find the oyster in Poseidon's Realm. Wait until it opens up and then snatch the Pearl.

The Hydra can be conquered by jumping on each one of its heads when it strikes.

After you conquer the Hydra, click on the air's sleeping form to pick up the Hydra Scale.

After you have all five Holy Items, return to Athena at the foot of the tree. When prompted, gather the secret message!

The Sacred Things are stolen by him. Athena tells one to get help from Hercules.

Use the Touchscreen Mirror to warp to the underworld. Hercules will move the boulder for you.

Talk with Hades, who is sitting on his throne. He can give his crown to you personally to aid you in your forthcoming conflict.

Warp with Hercules to Poseidon's Realm. Hercules will open the path to the Throne Room.

Once you're inside Poseidon's Throne Room, speak with him and he will give you his Trident to aid you in your fight against Zeus.

Use the Touchscreen Mirror once more to travel to the Gates. Hercules will open the gate for you when you arrive.

Purchase a Bag of Wind from Aeolus at the foundation of Mt. Olympus. It costs one Drachma.

Use the Bag of Wind to fly partway up Mt. Olympus. Then leap the remainder of the way.

Shoot Zeus with Poseidon's Trident to damage him. Prevent wind gusts and his lightning bolts. Pick up pink clouds to restore your energy.