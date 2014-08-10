Poptropica Explained



In Poptropica, you'll find that there are countless hours of entertainment available. The primary goal of the game is to take part in and finish the different islands, or quests, in the game. Each island has a individual plot and theme and specific objectives. Poptropica has a whimsical look and is an exciting game to play. There are many secrets. You'll find so many Poptropica Cheats that they can't all fit into a single web site but here is a brief overview of Poptropica to show what can be done in Poptropica.



The Islands



There are twenty-four islands in Poptropica, with several new ones in store every month or so. The Poptropica islands are:





* Early Poptropica

* Sharktooth

* 24 Carrot

* Time Tangled

* Super Power

* Spy

* Nabooti

* Big Nate

* Astro-Knights

* Counterfeit

* Reality TV

* Mythology

* Skullduggery Island

* Steamworks Island

* Great Pumpkin Island

* Cryptids Island

* Wild West Island

* Wimpy Wonderland

* Red Dragon Island

* Shrink Ray Island

* Mystery Train Island

* Game Show Island

* Ghost Story Island

* S.O.S. Island

* Vampire's Curse Island

* Twisted Thicket

* Poptropolis Games

* Wimpy Boardwalk

* Lunar Colony

* Super Villain Island

* Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

* Zomberry Island

* Night Watch Island

* Back Lot Island

* Virus Hunter Island

* Mocktropica Island

* Monster Carnival Island

* Survival Island

* Mission: Atlantis



Try any island quest at any time, but you probably want to start with one of the simpler islands, like Shark Tooth to obtain a idea of how to play.



Playing the Game



You may be either gender and you can customize the appearance prior to starting the game. You may start with a new player every time or register with the site to save your avatar as a repeat player.





The game plays as a 2-D side-scroller. You begin each island adventure by arriving via balloon and then you have to talk to characters that you meet to uncover what must happen. Then you progress through the adventure until you have completed all the tasks you need to do.





Poptropica brings together puzzle-solving and missions with basic arcade skills like running, jumping and playing with objects in the world. A great deal of the game includes jumping around things in the way or climbing up buildings to find secret spots.



Other Players



In certain rooms on all of the Poptropica islands you can play contests against other players. Winning several mini-games improves your battle ranking. You can also chat with other players using a menu of things to say.

