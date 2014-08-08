Poptropica Super Power Island Step By Step

null

Here is a guide to Poptropica Super Power Island. If you desire the guidebook with screenshots, please see my Poptropica site. Let's go to Super Power island. When you arrive, head to the right and go inside the Comic Shop. You'll see a nerdy looking guy on the right side of the shop dressed like a nerd. Discuss to him and discover if he's something other than comic guides. He'll give you a publication called The Superhero's Handbook that he wrote. You keep the book in your inventory and can examine it.

Leave the comic shop and visit the next store on the proper, the Hides and Capes shop. Walk to the left and find the guy with the scissors and discuss to him. He will give you a Brilliant Hero ID card which identifies you as a super-hero and monitors all the villains that you have defeated. On another side of the store is AROW of mannequins that have distinct costumes on them. Snap on them to pick your costume. You'll be able to mix and match bits from all the various costumes.

OK, next go from the Conceals and Capes shop and head to the left. Cross through the water and you'll arrive on an island with a prison that has a giant green meteorite that crashed into it. Keep in touch with the penitentiary warden. He can hand you something and ask him about the loose prisoners called the, Superb Villain Files. You're able to look through these documents to see all the super-villains that you have to get. Subsequently talk with the woman wearing the lab coat and she offers you anti-energy handcuffs, which were created to enable you to get super villains. When you get those things, it is time to capture some super-villains! Go completely to the until you get to some sign that says Downtown. Click the sign to head to the next area. It Is a short one. Walk to the correct and then snap on the following indication and you may arrive at Main Street. Talk with the policemen who are standing outside of the banking and they're going to tell you that Copy-Cat, 1 of the supervillains who escaped the penitentiary, is indoors.

Enter the banking where Copy-Cat is standing, and go left. She's going to make a lot copies of herself and each among the copies will hide in a separate place in the banking. She is going to also drop a smoke grenade on the ground and you are going to only have about a minute until there's an excessive amount of smoke in the bank for you to breathe. You need to get all the copies of her before there is an excessive amount of smoke in the banking. Simply walk over each copy of her to make it go poof and vanish. You Will need certainly to jump up a small to capture each of the copies. Use the lift on the hard right to get to the upper level.

When you get to the last copy-cat, you'll get her and you will see a newspaper declaring her capture. You Will be repaid to the jail and you'll see her back behind bars. If you have a look at your Super-Hero ID card in your stock, you will see that you have one sticker in your villains conquered section. Now it is time to capture even more!

Go back to Main Street and then go all the manner to the right until you're competent to a Metro sign. Snap on the measures to drop into the train Station. Speak to the policemen in the subway Station and they will let you know they demand aid finding Speeding Spike. Go inside the train and then walk each of the manner to the correct, where it is possible to see Rushing Spike holding a bag of money. Getting him is square. Just keep jumping over him when he makes an effort to strike you with the bag of cash. He will keep moving to the left to distinct train automobiles and if you can keep obtaining him to skip you he will get so exhausted out that he sits down on the ground. When he does that, walk up to him to put-on the cuffs and deliver him back to prison.

Go back all the way to the right and this time go after dark tube Station stairs to get to the town Park. When you arrive, you will see that Sir Rebral is standing on top of a broken statue. When you go near him, you figure out that he could be commanding stone that follow you till you were strike by them and fly upward from your earth. You need to place yourself so which you can jump to prevent them ( they will nevertheless follow you ) and then get your self on the other side of Sir Rebral therefore the stone hit him rather. This will make him angry and then components of the earth begins turning up. Another step is really to see the light grey stone that you can shove. Transfer this rock together with one of the areas where the ground turns up therefore the stone will fly up into the air and hit Sir Rebral. This will knock him down and stun him so you can walk up to him and capture him with the handcuffs. You'll return to the jailhouse where you'll be able to see him safely in prison guard.

Return to the city Park and go in the public washroom. There's a hole next to among the lavatories. Go down the hole to go into the sewers. Walk around to the left and you'll see a brown wheel. Click it therefore that you just go downwards while sitting on the platform underneath and the water will drain. When it stops, go to the right till you are capable to some platforms. Jump upward those and you will find another wheel. Turn it to get the water rise again partway. Swim to the left till you see the water and another wheel will rise again. Head to the left one more time and you'll find a door that you could enter. Go through the door and Ratman will be within. Jump as much as the top-right corner of the Sewer Space while averting the rats, and you'll see a reddish wheel. Click on it to turn it, and it will spatter water over his flies and the Ratman. Ratman will be knocked-out and the flies that are humming around him will start following you. So you'll like to try to get to Ratman really swiftly if they touch you, you may get bit. Click on him to handcuff him and deliver him straight back to jail.

Head back to City Park and go all of the way to the proper. You could see a hint for the Junkyard. Follow that signal to go inside. When you arrive, you'll see Crusher sitting along with a heap of crap. Speak with the police there and they are going to let you know they are unable to get him. Great thing you are a mega Hero here to save the day again. To defeat Crusher, you are going to sneak to sneak past him twice. Head completely to the right and get-up along with the oil barrels then run right past him and jump onto the platform where he is standing. You Will get to a crane. Bound up the crane till you are competent to the cab at the top and snap it. Then drag the magnet control lever. The crane will release a hefty fridge which will fall on Crusher. But he throws it at you, knocking you back down and lifts it away. And now he's's really nutty. You've got to steal past Crusher another time, but now he is hurling empty oil barrels at you and they'll knock you down if you get strike. As you go attempt and reunite to the crane still another time without getting hit by the petroleum barrels. When you get completely back to the cab of the crane, click and drag the magnet lever again to turn it straight back on. Crusher will be picked up by the magnet and after that destroy him flat! You can subsequently safely go down to where he is and put the handcuffs back on him. Crusher is time for prison!

Go back to the primary place and review to the telephone booth, that'll be calling. Reply it and you'll be given a fresh superpower. Now you have the skill to fly! Click the flght icon in the lower-left corner to fly upward into the air.

Visit the Downtown area and fly up to the very top of the Skyscraper and then go up. You Will see Betty Jetty sitting on top of an antenna. She is going to taunt you and fly away. Ensure your flight electricity is activated and chase after her. She's going to throw green energy balls at you. Each and every time you dodge them, you will get somewhat closer to her and ultimately you will end up close enough to capture her. You'll be able to only steer clear of the green power balls she throws by going off display every time they come in your area.

After you capture her, she'll taunt you again, and Ned will appear and knock her over. Now you are able to place the handcuffs on her behalf and she is captured and put back in prison.

When you speak to the warden, he will say that he gave the island medallion to Ned Noodlehead for getting Betty Jetty. You are able to convince Ned to give it to you by first heading to the hot-dog vendor in City Park. Talk with the vendor and he can give you a hot dog. Afterward return to the comic book shop and speak to Ned Noodlehead. He will offer to trade you the medallion for a hot dog. Do the commerce and you'll complete this mission. Congratulations!