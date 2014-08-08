Poptropica Help And Secrets For Super Power Island

Here is a guide to Poptropica Super-Power Island. If you want the guidebook with screenshots, please visit my Poptropica website. Let's go to Super Power island. When you arrive, visit the correct and go inside the Comic Shop. You'll see a nerdy looking man on the right side of the shop dressed like a geek. Discuss to him and figure out if he's anything other than comic publications. He'll give you a novel called The Superhero's Handbook he wrote. You can read it and keep the book in your inventory.

Leave the comic shop and go to the next store on the correct, the Capes and Hides shop. Walk to the left and find the man with the scissors and discuss to him. He'll give you An Excellent Hero ID card which tracks all the villains that you have conquered and identifies you as a superhero. On another side of the shop is a row of mannequins that have distinct costumes on them. Click on them to decide your costume. You are able to mix and match bits from all the various costumes.

OK, next go from the Hides and Capes store and head to the left. Cross through the water and you will arrive on an island with a jail that's a huge green meteorite that crashed involved with it. Keep in touch with the prison warden. He'll hand you a product and inquire him about the escaped prisoners called the, Superb Villain Files. You are able to look through these documents to see all the super-villains you must catch. Then speak with the woman wearing the lab coat and she offers you anti-energy handcuffs, which are designed to let you catch supervillains. When you get those items, it is time to capture some super villains! Go completely to the right until you get into a sign that states Downtown. Snap the sign to head to the next area. It Is a short one. Walk to the correct and then snap on the following sign and you are going to arrive at Main Street. Speak with the policemen who are standing outside of the banking and they will let you know that Copycat, among the supervillains who escaped the jail, is inside.

Enter the banking where Copy Cat is standing, and go left. She's going to make a lot copies of herself and each one of the copies will conceal in a different location in the bank. She will also drop a smoke grenade on the earth until there is a lot of smoke in the bank for you yourself to respire and you'll simply have about one minute. You will need to get all the copies of her before there's a lot of smoke in the banking. Merely walk over each copy of her to make it go poof and vanish. You'll have to jump up a small to catch all of the copies. Use the elevator on the radical right to get to the upper-level.

When you get to the last copycat, you'll capture her and you'll see a paper declaring her capture. You'll be sent back to the jail and you'll see her back behind bars. If you have a look at your Super Hero ID card in your stock, you will see you have one sticker in your villains get the better of section. Now it's time to capture more!

Go back to Main Street and go all of the manner to the right until you're able into a Subway sign. Click on the steps to decrease into the Place. Speak with the police officers in the subway Station and they'll tell you they require aid catching Speeding Spike. Go inside the train and after that walk every one of the way to the right, where you are able to see Rushing Spike keeping a bag of cash. Catching him is square. Only keep bound over him when he makes an attempt to strike you with the bag of cash. He will keep moving to the left to distinct train autos and he will get so exhausted out that he sits down on the ground when you can keep getting him to miss you. Walk up to him to put on the cuffs, when he does that and deliver him back to jail.

Go back all the way to the correct and also this time go past the tube Station stairs to get to the city Park. When you arrive, you are going to see that Sir Rebral is standing on top of a damaged statue. You find out that he could be controlling rocks that fly upwards from your earth and follow you till you were hit by them, when you-go near him. You want to position yourself so that you could jump to prevent them ( they will nevertheless follow you ) and then get yourself on the other side of Sir Rebral therefore the stone hit him rather. This will make him upset and then parts of the ground will begin turning up. The next step will be to see the light gray rock that you simply can push. Move this rock on top of 1 of the spots where the ground turns up so the stone will fly up into the air and strike Sir Rebral. This will knock him down and stun him therefore it is possible to walk up to him and capture him with the handcuffs. You'll go back to the penitentiary where you can see him securely in jailer.

Return to the city Park and go in the community washroom. There's a hole next to among the toilets. Go down the hole to enter the sewers. Walk over to the left and you will see a brown wheel. Click it so that you just move downwards while standing on the platform underneath and the water will drain. When it ceases, go to the proper till you're capable to some platforms. Jump upward those and you'll locate another wheel. Turn it to get the water rise again part-way. Swim to the left until you find the water and another wheel will rise again. Visit the left again and you will find a door that you could enter. Go through the door and Ratman will be in. Jump as much as the top right corner of the Sewer Space while avoiding the rats, and you'll see a red wheel. Snap on it to turn it, and it will spatter water over the Ratman and his flies. Ratman will be knocked out and the flies which can be humming around him will start following you. So you would like to attempt to get to Ratman truly quickly if they contact you, you are going to get stung. Click on him to handcuff him and deliver him straight back to prison.

Head back to City Park and go all of the manner to the correct. You may see a sign for the Junkyard. Follow that indication to go indoors. When you arrive, you will see Crusher standing along with a stack of trash. Communicate with the police there and they're going to tell you they're unable to capture him. Great thing you're a mega Hero here to save the day again. You will steal to creep past him twice, to defeat Crusher. Head completely to the correct and get up in addition to the petroleum barrels then run right past him and leap onto the platform where he is standing. You Will get to some crane. Leap up the crane till you are competent to the cab at the very top and snap it. Then haul the magnet control lever. The crane will release a heavy refrigerator that will fall on Crusher. But he lifts it away and throws it at you, knocking you back down. And now he is's extremely nutty. You Have got to sneak past Crusher another time, but now he is hurling empty petroleum barrels at you and they're going to knock you down if you get strike. Try and return to the crane still another time without becoming hit by the petroleum barrels as you-go. When you get completely back to the cab of the crane, click and drag the magnet lever again to flip it back on. Crusher will be picked up by the magnet after which beat him flat! After that you can safely go down to where he is and set the handcuffs back on him. Crusher is returning to jailhouse!

Go straight back to the main place and go over to the phone booth, which will be ringing. Reply it and you will be given a brand new superpower. Now you have the skill to fly! Click on the flght icon in the lower-left corner to fly upward into the air.

Go to the Downtown region and fly up to the very top of the Skyscraper then go up. You Will see Betty Jetty sitting on top of an antenna. She will taunt you and fly away. Ensure your flight power is activated and chase after her. She is going to throw green power balls at you. Each and every time you dodge them, you will get just a little closer to her and ultimately you will end up close enough to capture her. You're able to simply steer clear of the green power balls she throws by going off display each and every time they come near you.

After you capture her, she'll taunt you again, and Ned can look and knock her over. Now you are able to place the handcuffs on her and she's caught and put-back in prison.

He will say he gave the island medallion to Ned Noodlehead for capturing Betty Jetty, when you talk to the warden. You'll be able to convince Ned to give it to you by first heading to the hot-dog vendor in Town Park. Talk with the vendor and he can give you a hot dog. Then return to the comic book store and speak to Ned Noodlehead. He will offer to trade you the medallion for a hot-dog. Do the trade and you will finish this assignment. Congratulations!